TrackInsight: Semiconductor ETFs drift lower

ETFs tracking semiconductor stocks indices and clustered in the corresponding segment on TrackInsight suffered further losses on Wednesday, April 1st, as they dropped by another 5,12%, bringing the year-to-date cumulative loss to 22,76%. Still, their performance remains positive over a longer timeframe. Thanks to the powerful rally in 2019, the segment is still up +3,61% over the past twelve months. The same goes for primary market flows, which navigated in a range of $ +300 M to $ +1,2 Bn with much volatility since the 1st of January, without ever having been negative. The 7 ETFs included in this TrackInsight segment amount to $ 4,2 Bn of assets under management.

