TrackInsight: Semiconductor ETFs drift lower

04/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs tracking semiconductor stocks indices and clustered in the corresponding segment on TrackInsight suffered further losses.

ETFs tracking semiconductor stocks indices and clustered in the corresponding segment on TrackInsight suffered further losses on Wednesday, April 1st, as they dropped by another 5,12%, bringing the year-to-date cumulative loss to 22,76%. Still, their performance remains positive over a longer timeframe. Thanks to the powerful rally in 2019, the segment is still up +3,61% over the past twelve months. The same goes for primary market flows, which navigated in a range of $ +300 M to $ +1,2 Bn with much volatility since the 1st of January, without ever having been negative. The 7 ETFs included in this TrackInsight segment amount to $ 4,2 Bn of assets under management.


