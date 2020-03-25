Log in
TrackInsight: Socially responsible stocks bounce back with the market

03/25/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Despite alarming performances, it seems that socially responsible investors have resisted the pressure to sell.

In the wake of the global sell-off, socially responsible stocks have been going through a devastating period. The related segment on TrackInsight has lost more than 30% since the end of February. Interestingly, the 19 ETFs included in this segment have shown good resilience in terms of flows recorded on the primary market. Net flows are even positive year-to-date, with a slight cumulated inflow of $ 144M. Despite alarming performances, it seems that socially responsible investors have resisted the pressure to sell, in line with a longer-term investment horizon. The segment bounced back yesterday (Tuesday, March 25th) by 7,83%, backed by the FED’s stimulus announcement to rescue the economy from the coronavirus damage.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
