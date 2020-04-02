TrackInsight: Strong inflows for Ex US ETFs as performance dips

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of ex US all cap stocks indices experienced another tough market session yesterday with a market correction of -3,13% hinting at a long path to full recovery. Nevertheless investors have been significantly increasing their exposure to the segment. Yesterday was the fifth consecutive market session with positive flows, recording $+254,17M of new shares created via the primary market. Over the last 30 days, investors poured $1,6Bn in the segment, and year-to-date, the figure goes up to $8,31bn. Investors might have seen the depressed valuations as a good entry point, with the segment having shaved off 26,73% year-to-date. 11 ETFs tracking 10 indices are included in the segment for a total of $97,6Bn of assets under management.

