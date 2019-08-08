TrackInsight: Strong inflows for Minimum Volatility Developed Stocks

ETFs replicating the TrackInsight segment of Minimum Volatility Developed Stocks experienced notable inflows on the primary market of $+330M on Wednesday, August 7th. They also gained on average +0,77%, and are only down by -0,79% on a monthly basis, which is much better than the overall stocks market which tumbled during the last days. As a consequence, investors want to be exposed to lower volatility stocks in order to limit the losses when turbulences appear. In 2019, the inflows on the primary market for this segment have been big, with $8,58Bn of new shares created. The performance of the segment shows that investors were right, since it stands at +20,60%. 8 ETFs are tracking 8 indices related to Minimum Volatility Developed Stocks, and they gather a total of $32,56Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '29035281']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/1199?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow,aum&currency=usd&stamp=2019-08-07" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>