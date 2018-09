ETFs in the segment tracking US Corporate Bonds with maturity between 1 and 10 years have experienced 1-month cumulated inflows of $494 million, with $53 million worth of new assets flowing in on Friday 14th alone. On the same day, the segment was up 0.47%, confirming the week’s trend and signaling the investors’ current confidence in corporate America. This segment includes 9 ETFs tracking 9 different indices for a total of $5.2 billion under management.

