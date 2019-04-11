Log in
TrackInsight: Strong inflows into Japanese stocks

04/11/2019 | 10:30am EDT

Japanese stocks market is mixed on Wednesday, April 10th as relatively higher yen on one hand and the latest signs of caution…

Japanese stocks market is mixed on Wednesday, April 10th as relatively higher yen on one hand and the latest signs of caution form global center banks about slowing economic growth on the other hand. This hesitation led to slightly negative daily return of -0,82% for the Japanese Large & Mid Cap stocks segment. In spite of this situation, investors poured $ 220M in ETFs included in this segment through the primary market. Since the beginning of April, almost $ 800 M have been invested in this segment, which is unfortunately not enough to bridge the accumulated outflows of march. The 30 days cumulated flows now stand at $ -1,55 Bn. This segment gathers 130 ETFs, exposed to 61 indices and it represents 33,4 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
