TrackInsight: Strong inflows into Mexican Stocks

ETFs related to Mexican Stocks experienced notable inflows on the primary market on Wednesday, September 4th, of $+87M according to the corresponding TrackInsight segment. These ETFs also performed well with an average daily performance of +2,32%. In 2019, Mexican Stocks have been suffering from the trade war the US and Mexico are running, which explain the lack of performance for this emerging market. Year-to-date, these stocks are now up by +3,64%. 13 ETFs are tracking 10 indices related to Mexican Stocks, and they gather $4,67Bn of assets under management.