TrackInsight: Strong inflows into Mexican Stocks

09/05/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs related to Mexican Stocks experienced notable inflows on the primary market on Wednesday, September 4th.

ETFs related to Mexican Stocks experienced notable inflows on the primary market on Wednesday, September 4th, of $+87M according to the corresponding TrackInsight segment. These ETFs also performed well with an average daily performance of +2,32%. In 2019, Mexican Stocks have been suffering from the trade war the US and Mexico are running, which explain the lack of performance for this emerging market. Year-to-date, these stocks are now up by +3,64%. 13 ETFs are tracking 10 indices related to Mexican Stocks, and they gather $4,67Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
