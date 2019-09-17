TrackInsight: Strong inflows into US 20Y+ Bonds

On Monday, September 16th, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US 20Y+ Bonds recorded strong inflows on the primary market of $+343M. Since mid-July, it is more than $3Bn of new shares that have been created for this segment, clearly showing the interest of investors for long term bonds. Indeed, as the yields on short-term bonds are very low and close (the yield curve for US 2Y and 10Y Treasuries inverted more than once during the last few weeks), investors are entering into longer maturity bonds, in order to be rewarded for the risks taken. In 2019, US 20Y+ Bonds are doing well with an average cumulated performance of +13,50%. With $6,74Bn of new shares created this year, the segment also gained around 50% of assets under management. 11 ETFs are tracking 3 indices related to US 20Y+ Bonds, and they gather $20,8Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '29217890']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/554?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow,aum&currency=usd&stamp=2019-09-16" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>