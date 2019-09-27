TrackInsight: Strong losses for Chinese All Caps Stocks

ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Chinese All Caps Stocks experienced a negative daily performance of -2,62% on Thursday, September 26th, as well as $-49M of outflows on the primary market. The latest numbers on Chinese industrial companies’ profits are very disappointing, meaning the economic slowdown of China is real, which is worrying investors. Moreover, the tensions with the US concerning the trade war are still important, adding even more uncertainty about Chinese stocks. Despite these bad news, Chinese stocks are still doing well in 2019 with a cumulated performance of +26,60%. 14 ETFs are tracking 11 indices related to Chinese All Caps Stocks, and they gather $3,24Bn of assets under management.

