TrackInsight: Strong outflows for US large cap socially responsible ETFs

The Large Cap Socially responsible stocks segment registered yesterday (Monday, May 4th) strong outflows on the primary market ($ 141M from a fund tracking the MSCI USA Socially Responsible Index). Usually, the creation/redemption activity for the 20 ETFs included in this segment is quiet, as these ETFs being particularly used by long term investors. Even at the peak of the financial crisis triggered by the spread of the coronavirus in March, the activity on the primary market has remained steady, with the largest recorded move being $ 88M of inflows in the middle of March. However, there has been an increase in the secondary market activity. Daily on-screen volumes spiked a few times over $ 30M at the end of February and in March while they average $10M in normal market conditions. Year-to-date, the large-cap socially responsible stocks segment has lost 9,79% but is recovering from its March lowest level of -29,57%. It counts 20 ETFs for a total of 2,8 Bn of assets under management.

