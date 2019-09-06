TrackInsight: Strong outflows from All Caps Socially Responsible Stocks

Despite a positive daily performance of +1,12%, ETFs seeking to replicate All Caps Socially Responsible Stocks experienced negative outflows of -$21,13M during yesterday’s market session. Over the last 30 days, this is the first time the segment saw outflows from the primary market. Cumulative flows are still significant standing at $+134,54M over the same period. Investors seem to lock in their profits since ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +23,84% since the beginning of the year.

15 funds are tracking 13 indices in the segment for a total of $3,06Bn of assets under management.