TrackInsight: Strong outflows from All Caps Socially Responsible Stocks

09/06/2019 | 10:30am EDT

Despite a positive daily performance, ETFs seeking to replicate All Caps Socially Responsible Stocks experienced negative outflows during yesterdays market session.

Despite a positive daily performance of +1,12%, ETFs seeking to replicate All Caps Socially Responsible Stocks experienced negative outflows of -$21,13M during yesterday’s market session. Over the last 30 days, this is the first time the segment saw outflows from the primary market. Cumulative flows are still significant standing at $+134,54M over the same period. Investors seem to lock in their profits since ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +23,84% since the beginning of the year.

15 funds are tracking 13 indices in the segment for a total of $3,06Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
