TrackInsight: Strong outflows from European Banks Stocks

07/04/2019 | 09:00am EDT

Despite a positive daily performance of +1.74%, ETFs exposed to European Banks Stocks Indices experienced notable outflows.

Despite a positive daily performance of +1.74%, ETFs exposed to European Banks Stocks Indices experienced notable outflows on Wednesday the 3rd with $ -87.58M poured out of the segment. This is the second consecutive days of outflows for the segment that lost $ 300M over the past 30 days. European banks shares keep on underperforming peers around the globe. Indeed, ETFs tracking the evolution of European Banks Stocks Indices progressed on average by 6.41% YTD while US Banks Stocks progressed by +18.30% over the same period. Since the beginning of the year, European Banks Stocks suffered from $ -1.86Bn of cumulative outflows. 12 funds replicating the performance of 6 Indices are included in the segment for a total of $3.1Bn of assets under management.


