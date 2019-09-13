Log in
TrackInsight: Strong outflows from European High Yield Bonds

09/13/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The TrackInsight segment of European High Yield Bonds suffered from strong outflows on the primary market on Thursday, September 12th.

The TrackInsight segment of European High Yield Bonds suffered from strong outflows on the primary market of $-347M on Thursday, September 12th. These are the highest outflows recorded for this segment in more than 3 years, which probably means it is an exit of some institutional investors. Year-to-date, the price appreciation is fairly low at +2,25%, but investors generated profit by earning big coupons on these high yield bonds. In 2019, it has been a growing segment in term of total assets managed, with more than $3,58Bn of new shares created on the primary market. This is a consequence on very low yields on investment grade bonds, which leads investors towards riskier investments. 17 ETFs tracking 8 indices are part of the European High Yield Bonds segment, and they gather $10,21Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group