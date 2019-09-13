TrackInsight: Strong outflows from European High Yield Bonds

The TrackInsight segment of European High Yield Bonds suffered from strong outflows on the primary market of $-347M on Thursday, September 12th. These are the highest outflows recorded for this segment in more than 3 years, which probably means it is an exit of some institutional investors. Year-to-date, the price appreciation is fairly low at +2,25%, but investors generated profit by earning big coupons on these high yield bonds. In 2019, it has been a growing segment in term of total assets managed, with more than $3,58Bn of new shares created on the primary market. This is a consequence on very low yields on investment grade bonds, which leads investors towards riskier investments. 17 ETFs tracking 8 indices are part of the European High Yield Bonds segment, and they gather $10,21Bn of assets under management.

