TrackInsight: Strong outflows from US 1-3Y Bonds

Despite a positive daily performance of +0.47%, US 1-3Y Bonds ETFs experienced notable daily outflows of $-467.71M on Friday 19th. This is the largest outflow recorded for this segment month-to-date, with cumulated flows standing at $-1.4Bn over the period. US 1-3Y Bonds ETFs progressed on average by +0.33% over the last 30 days, slightly increasing the year-to-date cumulated return to +2.70%, even if investors considerably reduced their exposure to US 1-3Y Bonds ETF. 26 funds tracking 11 Indices are included in the segment for a total of $45.4Bn of assets under management.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '28940315']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/545?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow,aum&currency=usd&stamp=2019-07-19" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>