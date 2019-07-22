TrackInsight: Strong outflows from US 1-3Y Bonds

Despite a positive daily performance of +0.47%, US 1-3Y Bonds ETFs experienced notable daily outflows of $-467.71M on Friday 19th. This is the largest outflow recorded for this segment month-to-date, with cumulated flows standing at $-1.4Bn over the period. US 1-3Y Bonds ETFs progressed on average by +0.33% over the last 30 days, slightly increasing the year-to-date cumulated return to +2.70%, even if investors considerably reduced their exposure to US 1-3Y Bonds ETF. 26 funds tracking 11 Indices are included in the segment for a total of $45.4Bn of assets under management.