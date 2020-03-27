Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Strong rebound for UK bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 11:00am EDT

The UK All Maturities bonds segment was the strongest progression amongst European countries yesterday.

The UK All Maturities bonds segment on Trackinsight, which includes securities issued by both corporates and the government, recovered another 2,45% yesterday (Thursday, March 26th), the strongest progression amongst European countries. The 10 ETFs included in this segment benefited from the rebound of the pound as well as from a coordinated action of the Bank of England, which announced quantitative easing, and the government, which has set up an initiative to support self-employed workers in addition to its employment package. Year-to-date, this segment recorded slight outflows of $60 M and a cumulated loss of 5,34% even though returns have been upward sloping since the 18th of March.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
11:20aESM PRODUCTIONS : The Company Behind TIDAL's Marathon of Free Concerts
GL
11:19aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE AS : - Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:19aSalesforce Effectiveness is Reshaping the Pharma Industry | Quantzig's Salesforce Analytics Experts Explain How
BU
11:18aTIKKURILA OYJ : withdraws guidance for 2020, weakened visibility to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic
AQ
11:18aAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:17aAfrica's web of creditors complicates coronavirus debt relief
RE
11:16aMORNEAU SHEPELL : to provide digital mental health support to Manitobans in response to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aASTROTECH : Announces $3.27 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
BU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group