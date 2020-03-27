TrackInsight: Strong rebound for UK bonds

The UK All Maturities bonds segment on Trackinsight, which includes securities issued by both corporates and the government, recovered another 2,45% yesterday (Thursday, March 26th), the strongest progression amongst European countries. The 10 ETFs included in this segment benefited from the rebound of the pound as well as from a coordinated action of the Bank of England, which announced quantitative easing, and the government, which has set up an initiative to support self-employed workers in addition to its employment package. Year-to-date, this segment recorded slight outflows of $60 M and a cumulated loss of 5,34% even though returns have been upward sloping since the 18th of March.

<a rel="nofollow" onClick="ga('send', 'event', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '30264553');" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/en/segment/529?period=ytd&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=eur&stamp=2020-03-26" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>