TrackInsight: Surge in performance and flows for Oil ETFs

Following the announcement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’s plan to cut production, oil services stocks and by inference Oil ETFs benefited from good returns last Friday, with an average growth of 3,27% over that particular day. The TrackInsight segment, which gathers 10 ETFs tracking 9 different indices, also recorded large inflows with $ 143 M poured through the primary market on this day. The one-month cumulated performance now stands at 7,26% while the flows reached $ 155 M.

<a onClick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'Out', 'trackinsight', '27894722']);" href="https://www.trackinsight.com/segment/716?period=1m&indicators=cumul_perf,flow,cumul_flow&currency=usd&stamp=2019-01-18" target="_blank">View data on TrackInsight.com</a>