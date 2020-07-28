Log in
TrackInsight: Surge of inflows for Developed stocks ETFs

07/28/2020 | 09:45am EDT

ETFs tracking developed stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday.

ETFs tracking developed stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday climbing +1,36% as investors increased their exposure with +$860,56M of new shares from the primary market. Momentum continues for developed stocks ETFs with a cumulative performance over the last 30 days standing at +7,40%. Year to date, ETFs are up +0,63% only and the performance massively relied on big round of stimulus from central banks all over the world. Investors have been gradually increasing their exposure to the segment with impressive cumulative flows over the same period standing at +$141,8Bn. 2694 funds tracking 1716 indices are included in the segment for a total of assets under management standing at $3 941Bn of assets under management.

Download the TrackInsight 2020 Global ETF Survey.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
