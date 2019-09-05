TrackInsight: Surge of inflows for Minimum volatility Developed Stocks

ETFs seeking to replicate Min Vol Developed Stocks Indices recorded daily inflows of $+183,55M as well as a positive performance of +0,87% during Wednesday’s market session. This brings the month-to-date cumulated flows to an impressive $+2,37Bn and a positive cumulated performance at +1,89%. Investors kept accumulating Min Vol ETFs at a constant rate with cumulative inflows hitting a new YTD high, at +$10Bn. Over the same period, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +23,05%.

Money has been pouring into Min Vol Developed Stocks ETFs as investors seek shelter to weather the storm caused by the global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. 8 funds tracking 8 indices are included in the segment for a total of $35,243Bn of assets under management.