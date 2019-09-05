Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Surge of inflows for Minimum volatility Developed Stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate Min Vol Developed Stocks Indices recorded daily inflows as well as a positive performance during Wednesday's market session.

ETFs seeking to replicate Min Vol Developed Stocks Indices recorded daily inflows of $+183,55M as well as a positive performance of +0,87% during Wednesday’s market session. This brings the month-to-date cumulated flows to an impressive $+2,37Bn and a positive cumulated performance at +1,89%.  Investors kept accumulating Min Vol ETFs at a constant rate with cumulative inflows hitting a new YTD high, at +$10Bn. Over the same period, ETFs included in the segment progressed on average by +23,05%.

Money has been pouring into Min Vol Developed Stocks ETFs as investors seek shelter to weather the storm caused by the global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. 8 funds tracking 8 indices are included in the segment for a total of $35,243Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:34aCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES : Pasco Provincial Municipality Meeting - The Advantages of Reprocessing Tailings and Environmental Remediation
AQ
10:34aReducing Supply Chain Costs by Developing Effective Sourcing and Procurement Strategies for an Auto Parts Manufacturing Firm | SpendEdge's Industry Best Practices Benchmarking Analysis
BU
10:34aONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:34aExplosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Chemring Group and FLIR Systems | Technavio
BU
10:33aTranscontinental Inc. announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019
GL
10:33aLower48 Analytics and BLR Digital Partner on Platform for Oil and Gas Well Content
GL
10:32a5 BEST PRACTICES TO DELIVER TRUST IN YOUR DATA PROJECT : Tip #4 Empower organizations with modern tools
PU
10:32aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
10:32aTAX : Three reasons to reduce spreadsheet dependency
PU
10:32aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Hope on Haven Hill Partner on Energy Efficiency at Abi's Place
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
3BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
4Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
5MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group