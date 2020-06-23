TrackInsight: Surge of inflows for US utilities stocks

ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of US utilities stocks indices experienced a great market session yesterday with notable inflows standing at +$385,44M. ETFs climbed +1,67% on the same day. For the fifth consecutive session, investors increased their exposure to the segment with +$809,38M of cumulative inflows on the same period. While the economic impact of the pandemic and the rising geopolitical tensions, utilities stocks become a popular destination for anxious and defensive investors who want to remain invested in equities. Year-to-date, ETFs included in the segment managed to keep their head above the water compared to other segment but are still down -9,86%. 14 funds tracking 12 indices are related for a total of $17,2Bn of assets under management.