TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks

08/09/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Thursday, August 8th saw investors massively enter into ETFs related to Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks.

Thursday, August 8th saw investors massively enter into ETFs related to Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks, with more than $436M of new shares created on the primary market. As the market is very volatile at the moment, investors are looking to be exposed to stocks that can ride the wave (known as “countercyclical stocks”), and consumer staples stocks are part of this category. Indeed, people will always have to buy food or beverages even if the economy is weak. In 2019, consumer staples ETFs recorded a remarkable $2,44Bn of inflows on the primary market, and have been doing very well in term of performance with +19,48% on average. 9 ETFs are tracking 7 indices related to Consumer Staples Large Cap Stocks, and they gather a total of $14,88Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
