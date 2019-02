Last Friday, ETFs exposed to Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks recorded positive inflows of $59.9 million. Nevertheless, the segment dropped by 2% as investors closed their profits following four straight sessions of gains. The Korean Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment went up by 6.58% and has seen more than $390 million of inflows over the last 30 days. This segment is composed of 35 ETFs replicating 23 indices, for a total of $7.7 billion in assets under management.

View data on TrackInsight.com