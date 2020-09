ETFs seeking to replicate Smart Beta stocks indices excluding US stocks experienced a surge of inflows over Friday’s market session (+$49,52M) despite retracing -1,23%. Supported by a booming Smart Beta industry, the segment registered inflows of +$678,42M this year. Still, ETFs are still down -8,77% year-to-date. 16 funds tracking 16 indices are included in the segment for a total of $8,1Bn of assets under management.

