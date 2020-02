The 13 ETFs included in the Swedish stocks segment on TrackInsight have gained 1,53% on average on Tuesday, February 11th. Sweden’s market benefits from the positive trend which has driven the European market for several days, boosted by the slowdown of new coronavirus cases detected in China. Year-to-date, this segment has progressed by almost 5% and investors poured $ 100 million of new assets from the primary market. It represents $2,1 Bn of assets under management.

