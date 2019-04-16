TrackInsight: TRACKINSIGHT in cooperation with CONSER, announces the release of an in-depth ESG analytics module

TRACKINSIGHT (www.trackinsight.com), the leading global independent ETF analytics platform announces the deployment of its new ESG Analytics module developed in close cooperation with CONSER (www.conser.ch).

Based on a unique consensus-driven methodology developed by its partner, TRACKINSIGHT analyses ETFs using their actual holdings and offers an in-depth insight into the ESG consensus on firms to which ETFs are exposed, as well as major controversies and breaches of international norms.

Sustainable scoring will be available for more than 3,000 ETFs listed in Europe, North America and Asia, applying a consistent methodology developed by the expert firm CONSER across ETFs issued by the largest investment firms. Scorings are non-solicited and offered at no charge.

In light of the challenges investors face to make sense of too many opinions and methodologies related to ESG assessment, CONSER has established a unique approach based on a meta-analysis of multiple ESG sources including implicit evaluations of rating agencies and sustainable asset managers.

The service and the fund scoring will be released in beta by tranches of 1,000 funds per month until the summer and made available publicly to encourage feedback and dialogue with issuers and investors. Advanced filtering, selection and analytics features are made available to TRACKINSIGHT corporate premium users only.

Jean-René Giraud, founding CEO of TrackInsight stresses that

“This initiative represents a major milestone in the adoption of investment processes involving a sustainability check. Deploying a consistent scoring methodology across the whole industry is a challenge that nicely fits our ambition to offer an independent access to undisputable information on ETFs made available to investors. Feedback from our existing customers has shown TRACKINSIGHT is addressing a need all professional investors have been struggling with for years.”

Angela de Wolff, founding partner of CONSER, is