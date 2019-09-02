TrackInsight: Taiwanese Stocks see boost in performance

On Friday, August 30th, the 24 ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Taiwanese Stocks recorded an average daily performance of +2,03%. Despite growing tensions between the US and China concerning the trade war they are running, Taiwanese Stocks did well on Friday just as the Asian market in general. Year-to-date, the performance of this segment is encouraging at +10,75%, but investors don’t seem to be particularly optimistic about Taiwanese Stocks since they redeemed $1Bn of shares on the primary market in 2019. 24 ETFs are tracking 13 indices related to Taiwanese Stocks, and they gather a total of $3,16Bn of assets under management.

