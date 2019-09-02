Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Taiwanese Stocks see boost in performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Despite growing tensions between the US and China concerning the trade war they are running, Taiwanese Stocks did well on Friday, August 30th.

On Friday, August 30th, the 24 ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of Taiwanese Stocks recorded an average daily performance of +2,03%. Despite growing tensions between the US and China concerning the trade war they are running, Taiwanese Stocks did well on Friday just as the Asian market in general. Year-to-date, the performance of this segment is encouraging at +10,75%, but investors don’t seem to be particularly optimistic about Taiwanese Stocks since they redeemed $1Bn of shares on the primary market in 2019. 24 ETFs are tracking 13 indices related to Taiwanese Stocks, and they gather a total of $3,16Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:40aCARCLO : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:40aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
10:40aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.3 - MLC LN
PU
10:40aADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052/2nd Tranche-31st Interim Announcement
EQ
10:37aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:36aChina lodges tariff case at WTO against the U.S.
RE
10:36aDOWN, DOWN THEY GO : Emerging central banks deliver most rate cuts in a decade
RE
10:35aNOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
10:35aINL,INP : Transactions by PDMR In Investec Limited ordinary shares
PU
10:35aSOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group