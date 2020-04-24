Log in
TrackInsight: US 10Y+ Bonds ETFs recorded remarkable daily inflows

04/24/2020 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of US 10y+ indices experienced a great market session yesterday.

ETFs seeking to replicate the performance of US 10y+ indices experienced a great market session yesterday with a positive daily performance standing at +0,94% as well as +$138,35M of new shares from the primary market. This puts an end to the massive outflows recorded over the past month for the segment. Indeed, despite having rallied 15%, the segment had registered redemptions totaling $1Bn. The rally offset all 2020 losses and ETFs are up by +12,68% year-to-date. 16 funds tracking 9 indices are included in the segment for a total of $17,2Bn of assets under management.


