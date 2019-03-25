Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: US Banks stocks under pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:15am EDT

ETF exposed to US Banks stocks extended losses on Friday with an average daily return of -4,11% for the 9 ETFs included…

ETF exposed to US Banks stocks extended losses on Friday with an average daily return of -4,11% for the 9 ETFs included within this segment. Several reasons explain the recent variations: 10-year Treasury yields tumbled, the 3-month/10-year yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, U.S. manufacturing data missed expectations and Europe’s economic outlook darkened. Over the precedent week, the US Banks stocks segment lost more than 12% and almost $ 300 M have been withdrawn from the primary market. However, this segment still gathers 7,6 bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
11:48a15 Balfour Beatty Communities Properties Earn 2018 Top Rated Awards for Multifamily and Student Communities
BU
11:47aU.S. Government Bonds Extend Rally
DJ
11:46aTencent shareholder Naspers plots Euronext e-commerce listing
RE
11:46aVISA : CEO visits Vietnam to mark next phase of digital payments growth
AQ
11:46aBOOKS-A-MILLION : to Welcome #IMOMSOHARD YouTube Stars and Authors, April 8
BU
11:45aADVANTECH : Launches New Generation of TPC-1551T Industrial Panel PCs
PU
11:45aADVANTECH : Releases WISE-4610 Outdoor LoRa IoT Wireless Sensor Node for Fast Implementation of Private/Public LPWAN and Remote Monitoring Applications
PU
11:45a25.03.2019 BERENTZEN-GRUPPE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Second Sustainability Report published
PU
11:45aFERRARI : Discovering the new Ferrari P80/C
PU
11:45aCHINA E INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 MARCH 2019 (in PDF)
PU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : EU approves AstraZeneca's drug for adjunct use in Type-1 diabetes
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.