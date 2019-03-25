TrackInsight: US Banks stocks under pressure

ETF exposed to US Banks stocks extended losses on Friday with an average daily return of -4,11% for the 9 ETFs included within this segment. Several reasons explain the recent variations: 10-year Treasury yields tumbled, the 3-month/10-year yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, U.S. manufacturing data missed expectations and Europe’s economic outlook darkened. Over the precedent week, the US Banks stocks segment lost more than 12% and almost $ 300 M have been withdrawn from the primary market. However, this segment still gathers 7,6 bn of assets under management.

