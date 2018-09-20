TrackInsight: US Financial Stocks experienced significant flows

In the midst of the devastating hurricane Florence, US Financial stocks ETFs have seen some significant inflows of 674 million dollars on Wednesday 19th of September. The financial and insurance sector, whose earnings were at risk again due to the expected damage caused by the hurricane, has registered a positive performance of 1.29%. This has been the largest inflow registered on one single day over the last year. The US financial stocks segment is comprised of 21 ETFs tracking 20 indices for a total of assets of $51.2 Bn.

