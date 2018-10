ETFs in the US Industrials Stocks segment lost $221.3 million of assets on Wednesday, marking the first significant outflow on the primary market since the beginning of July. However, the Year-to-Date cumulative funds flow remains positive at $447.4 million. On the performance side, the US Industrial Stocks segment gained 1.01% on Wednesday, and is up 5.31% since the beginning of 2018. This segment includes 10 ETFs tracking 9 indices, with $7.1 billion under management.

