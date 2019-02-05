Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: US Information Technology Stocks see boost in performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 10:15am EST

The US Information Technology Stocks segment was the big winner of yesterdays trading session, after Alphabet (Googles parent) announced better earnings than expected,…

The US Information Technology Stocks segment was the big winner of yesterday’s trading session, after Alphabet (Google’s parent) announced better earnings than expected, despite an unprecedented investment binge. The internet giant brought in its wake the tech sector, which increased their returns by 1,86% over the day. Despite a cumulated performance of 11% year-to-date, investors remain conservatives. Indeed, they withdrawn more than $ 1,16 Bn since the beginning of the year from the 10 ETFs included within this segment, representing $ 24,3 Bn of assets under management as of the 4th of February.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
10:47aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise Ahead Of Trump's State Of The Union Address
DJ
10:46aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Bill.com launch vendor payment partnership for SMEs
AQ
10:45aHONDA MOTOR : Which brands have had the most Car of the Year finalists?
AQ
10:45aRENAULT : Pinetown hijack heroine blasted for holding baby while fighting off crooks
AQ
10:45aInstitute for Family Entrepreneurship at Babson College Names Inaugural Advisory Board Members
PR
10:44aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : to launch global report on employment and social trends
PU
10:44aCHI WEDDING SPECIAL : Chi launches the special edition dedicated to vip weddings
PU
10:44aTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 05, 2019 - 8 : 30 AM EST Renowned North American Firm (that Specializes in Accounting Investigations and Compliance) Concludes that Ebix has Remediated Material Weakness
PU
10:44aVTB BANK : (Armenia) now has an ATM on the territory of "Zvartnots"  airport
AQ
10:44aExpansion of U.S. Services Sector Slowed In January
DJ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German state ready to buy company stakes to protect core industry

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.