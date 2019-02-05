TrackInsight: US Information Technology Stocks see boost in performance

The US Information Technology Stocks segment was the big winner of yesterday’s trading session, after Alphabet (Google’s parent) announced better earnings than expected, despite an unprecedented investment binge. The internet giant brought in its wake the tech sector, which increased their returns by 1,86% over the day. Despite a cumulated performance of 11% year-to-date, investors remain conservatives. Indeed, they withdrawn more than $ 1,16 Bn since the beginning of the year from the 10 ETFs included within this segment, representing $ 24,3 Bn of assets under management as of the 4th of February.

