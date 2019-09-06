TrackInsight: US Information Technology Stocks suffer from notable outflows

On Thursday, September 5th, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US Information Technology Stocks experienced notable outflows on the primary market of $-190M, despite an average daily performance of +2,22%. They are the biggest outflows recorded since mid-July, which could show once again the concern of investors about these types of stocks and about the stocks market in general. Indeed, the trade war between the US and China is intensifying day after day, and the economic numbers are at their lowest in a decade. Nevertheless, the segment of US IT Stocks is still recording an outstanding performance of +32,21% in 2019. 8 ETFs are tracking 8 indices related to US IT Stocks, and they gather a total of $26,5Bn of assets under management.

