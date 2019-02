ETFs exposed to US Infrastructure stocks indices lost -1,53% on average on Tuesday, February, 26th. This tough day brought the 30 days cumulated return back to +1,55%. However, the year-to-date performance remains largely positive for this segment, at +14,13%, thanks to an excellent start to the year. The US Infrastructure stocks segment counts 7 ETFs, exposed to 7 different indices and gathers $10,3 Bn of assets under management.

