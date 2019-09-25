TrackInsight: US Mid & Small Cap Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

Despite an average daily performance of -1,55%, ETFs included in the TrackInsight segment of US Mid and Small Cap Stocks experienced notable inflows on the primary market with nearly $200M of new shares created on Tuesday, September 24th. Year-to-date, the segment gained $1,1Bn in new shares, showing the interest of investors for mid and small cap stocks in the US. It is quite understandable as these stocks are generally riskier than large cap stocks, and investors are actually looking for higher risks investments because lower risk instruments give low returns, especially due to low interest rates. In 2019, Us small & mid cap stocks are up by +15,90% on average. 7 ETFs are part of this segment, they track 7 indices and gather $13,93Bn of assets under management.

