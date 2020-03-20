TrackInsight: US government bonds bounce back despite massive withdrawals

ETFs seeking to replicate US government bonds indices experienced a rebound during Thursday’s market session with a positive daily performance of +1,48% despite -$3,12Bn outflows. Investors withdrew capital from the segment despite the co-ordinated actions and massive spending boosts from central banks and governments worldwide in an effort to contain the economic impact of the current pandemic. Year-to-date, the US government bonds segment is still positive at +2,72% with +$6,17bn of net inflows. The segment gathers 136 funds replicating the performance of 63 indices for a total of $226,7Bn of assets under management.

