TrackInsight: US infrastructure stocks perform poorly

Despite $+11,52M of new shares from the primary market, ETFs seeking to replicate US infrastructure stocks indices experienced once again a negative daily performance of -2,52% during yesterday’s market session. Over the last 30 days, the bear run is quite impressive with the cumulated performance now standing at -9,03%. Year-to-date, the performance of ETFs included in the segment is now negative at -1,80%. 7 funds replicating the performance of 7 indices are included in the segment for a total of $8,58Bn of assets under management.

