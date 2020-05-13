TrackInsight: US long term bonds ETFs rise

US long term bonds with maturities of over 20Y have gained 1,15% on average on Tuesday, May 12th as reported by the dedicated segment on TrackInsight. The segment gathers 12 different ETFs which offer exposure to these securities. Most of them are tracking the daily returns of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Total Return Index. Yesterday, bonds ETFs roared globally following the FED’s intervention in the market in an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus crisis. The FED surprised investors by expanding its bond-buying program to corporate debt and junk bonds, rated below investment-grade. US Treasury bonds have indirectly benefited from this jump and the increasing fears about the future of the global economy. In 2020, the US 20Y+ bonds segment is up by 21,27% yet outflows add up to $ 3,9 bn. The segment now stands at $ 21,5 Bn of assets under management.

