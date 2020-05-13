Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: US long term bonds ETFs rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 10:00am EDT

US bonds ETFs soared following the FEDs intervention in the market in an effort to support the economy.

US long term bonds with maturities of over 20Y have gained 1,15% on average on Tuesday, May 12th as reported by the dedicated segment on TrackInsight. The segment gathers 12 different ETFs which offer exposure to these securities. Most of them are tracking the daily returns of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Total Return Index. Yesterday, bonds ETFs roared globally following the FED’s intervention in the market in an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus crisis. The FED surprised investors by expanding its bond-buying program to corporate debt and junk bonds, rated below investment-grade. US Treasury bonds have indirectly benefited from this jump and the increasing fears about the future of the global economy. In 2020, the US 20Y+ bonds segment is up by 21,27% yet outflows add up to $ 3,9 bn. The segment now stands at $ 21,5 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
10:18aINVESTOR FILING DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited, and HF Foods Group Inc., of Filing Deadlines
GL
10:17aPOWELL : Fed not looking at negative rates
RE
10:17aThryv, Inc., leading small business software provider, hosts Four-part Small Business Expert Webinar Series on Reimagining Your Business during COVID-19 crisis
GL
10:17aOutsell Launches New ‘Stimulus' Packages at Reduced Contract Costs to Help Auto Dealers Generate Sales and Service Revenue
GL
10:16aEquities slide, bonds rise, on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
10:16aRAZER : Gaming equipment maker Razer dispenses face masks in Singapore vending machines
AQ
10:16aLUCKIN COFFEE : Self service coffee pioneer Luckin Coffee dismisses top officials over accounting scandal
AQ
10:16aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Bulletin from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's ("Sobi") Annual General Meeting (AGM)
AQ
10:16aWÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION - MANAGER'S TRANSACTION : Bomba, Karen
AQ
10:16aASETEK : Unveils Rad Card™ - Industry's First Slot-In PCIe Radiator Card
PR
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
5APPLE INC. : Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike for Osram takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group