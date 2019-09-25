TrackInsight: US long term bonds continue to attract investors

ETFs exposed to US bonds with maturities exceeding 20 years indices registered a new large daily inflow on the primary market this Tuesday, September 24th with $ 786 million invested. Seen as safe assets, long term US bonds attract investors in the current context of economics and geopolitics uncertainties. Since the beginning of the year, assets under management of the 11 funds included in this segment jumped thanks both to their outstanding average cumulated performance, close to 17%, and the new $ 7 bn of assets injected via the primary market. The segment size now reaches $ 21,7 bn of assets under management.

