ETFs exposed to US treasury bonds suffered from a new daily negative performance of -0,30% on average, with -0,70% for US 7-10Y Bonds and -0,45% for US 1-10Y Bonds respectively on Friday, February, 1st. This follows the rise of the 10-year treasury note yield. On the data front, investors await a fresh batch of economic data and treasury auctions.

TrackInsight gathers 16 ETFs within the US 1-10Y bonds for a total of $ 8,9 Bn of assets under management.