TrackInsight : Value Emerging Stocks see boost in performance

06/12/2019 | 10:30am EDT

ETFs exposed to Large Cap Asian Pacific indices and gathered within the corresponding segment increased on Monday, June 10th.

ETFs tracking the segment of Value Emerging Stocks experienced a positive performance on Tuesday, June 11th, with +1,45% on average. The segment in doing alright over a 1 month period, at +3,50%, despite cumulative outflows of $-15M. It is interesting to see that Value Developed Stocks experienced significant outflows yesterday of $-52,8M. Year-to-date, Value Emerging Stocks show a cumulative performance of +9,50%. This segment is composed of 18 ETFs tracking 14 indices, and gathers slightly more than $1Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
