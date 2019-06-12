TrackInsight : Value Emerging Stocks see boost in performance

ETFs tracking the segment of Value Emerging Stocks experienced a positive performance on Tuesday, June 11th, with +1,45% on average. The segment in doing alright over a 1 month period, at +3,50%, despite cumulative outflows of $-15M. It is interesting to see that Value Developed Stocks experienced significant outflows yesterday of $-52,8M. Year-to-date, Value Emerging Stocks show a cumulative performance of +9,50%. This segment is composed of 18 ETFs tracking 14 indices, and gathers slightly more than $1Bn of assets under management.

