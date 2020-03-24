Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

TrackInsight: Worst Week since 2008 despite Unprecedented Action by Central Banks and Governments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Week from 16 to 22 March 2020

20.03.20 Global Flows Map

Week from 16 to 22 March 2020

Only five days ago, we were writing “it was the wildest week on Wall Street since the financial crisis in 2008”, but there may be worse to come. The market situation has further deteriorated this week and traders have experienced incredible price swings in the absence of clarity on the possible trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. A vast majority of countries, states and cities have now decided to go into lockdown, threatening to push the global economy into a deep and long recession.

All the asset classes were sold off around the world without distinction, investors globally rushing into U.S. dollar and short-dated T-bills (3-month U.S. Treasury bill rate dropping to only 0.05%).

The S&P 500 plunged 14.98%, its worst weekly stretch since October 2008, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 12.64% overshadowing the $1 trillion stimulus plan to help U.S. households and businesses overcome the present crisis. It is worth noting that panic-driven selloffs triggered market circuit breakers all week long, reflecting mass capitulation.

European and Asian markets also closed in a sea of red though to a lesser extent (MSCI EMU, Nikkei and Shanghai Composite down 1.80%, 5.04%, 4.91% respectively). Several European countries have eventually banned short selling on stocks as volatility has increased dramatically.

All the S&P sectors displayed double-digit losses, the best ones (or least bad!) being consumer staples (-11.32%) and communication services (-12.25%).

Real estate suffered the most severe drawdown (-22.99%), followed by energy (-19.63%) as oil prices heaped further pressure on the industry. Oil indeed moped through one of the gloomiest weeks in the record books (WTI down 29.31% at $22.43/bbl). The Saudi-Russian price war continues to wreak havoc.

The week was similarly chaotic in credit markets in spite of the “Commercial Paper Funding Facility” put forward by the Federal Reserve to support the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses and the €750bn bond-buying programme (including qualifying corporate debt) launched by the European Central Bank. Investment grade corporate bonds slumped 8% in the United States and 5% in Europe while high-yield bonds absorbed a 10.58% weekly decline (in the U.S., -9.36% in Europe).

Long term government bonds did not alleviate investors’ anxiety as the yield of the U.S. 10-year Treasury was virtually unchanged (0.92%) while that of the German Bund for the same maturity moved higher, from -0.54% to -0.32%. Same trend for France’s 10-year OAT bond which has now reverted to positive territory (+0.12%).

Lastly, gold was another victim of the dash for cash, falling below $1,475/Oz on Thursday, down more $200 from its peak early last week. Investors (hedge funds especially) sold the precious metal to cover margin calls in other markets. It finished the week down 2.12%.

Find the full report here: https://www.trackinsight.com/en/weekly-flow-report/2020-03-20/global

20.03.20 Global Aggregated Flows
20.03.20 Global Aggregated Performance
20.03.20 Global Winner Losers
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 7.84% 20029.47 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 6.04% 7419.991458 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. 6.13% 7278.884929 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 7.13% 18092.35 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 6.85% 2390.2 Delayed Quote.-30.75%

© www.trackinsight.com 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news
11:45aAIR CANADA : to furlough up to 600 pilots as flight demand falls amid COVID-19
AQ
11:45aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Players, coaches and managers waive part of their salaries
EQ
11:44aACME UNITED : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
11:44aAir Canada to furlough up to 600 pilots as coronavirus slashes flights -union letter
RE
11:44aUS Dollar Weakens Amid Stocks Rally -- Market Talk
DJ
11:43aINTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
11:43aSurveys show coronavirus pandemic savaging global economy
RE
11:43aVISA : Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2011 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:42aStreamlining Procurement and Sourcing Process for an Oil and Gas Company | Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights
BU
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally on Signs of Deal for New Stimulus Bill
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group