TrackIsnight: Chinese Large & Mid Cap Stocks recorded remarkable daily inflows

ETFs included in the Chinese Large & Mid Cap Stocks segment saw positive inflows of $85.3 million on Monday and of $ 60 million last Friday, with cumulated flows on a 1-month period standing at $191.5 million. This can be explained by primary-market investors seeing the opportunity to enter the market at low prices, as the segment’s performance stagnates at -7.62% over one month, and at -18.57% on a Year-to-Date basis amid global trade tensions. The segment includes 24 ETFs tracking 15 indices and managing $6 billion.