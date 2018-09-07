TrackStreet Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackStreet, the leading SaaS platform to protect + grow the world’s best brands, has completed a SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, with SOC 2 Type 2 certification scheduled for Q4. As part of its audit, A-Lign affirms that TrackStreet's information security procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 1 standards for security, availability and confidentiality.

"The SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a key milestone for TrackStreet as a leading SaaS technology company," said Andrew Schydlowsky, TrackStreet’s Founder and CEO. "The hidden market data we uncover and act on for our clients, truly gives them an advantage over their competitors and control over their market. Our SOC 2 compliance is a reflection of the care and safeguards we put in place to protect our customers. Our customers can remain confident that TrackStreet has the internal controls and processes in place to provide mission-critical Sales Intelligence and Brand Protection services in a continuous fashion."

As companies increasingly rely on outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business, like enforcing Resale Pricing or MAP policies, there is a need for trust and transparency into the SaaS provider’s operations, processes and controls. TrackStreet’s SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls, which have been designed and implemented to meet the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. This certification and the underlying independent validation of security controls can be crucial for customers in a range of highly regulated industries.

