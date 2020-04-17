Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tracking Corona with Transaction Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:27am EDT

Posted on April 17, 2020 by Editor

The Spanish bank BBVA has used big data technology to track the impact of Covid-19 on Spanish consumption - discovering a 49% average decline in consumer spending.

The study looked at anonymised and aggregated data from 1.4 billion card transactions since 2019, demonstrating dramatic changes in spending habits as the crisis took hold. The data showed a more than 90% year-on-year drop in non-essential consumer goods and services shopping, while spending on food increased by 20% as people panic-bought in the run up to lockdown, and skyrocketed by 95% in the days before the Easter holiday.

As well as highlighting consumer trends, the transaction data can also be broken down by area, demonstrating that Madrid has been hardest hit economically by the coronavirus crisis, with a weekly drop in spending of 70%.

The use of anonymous transaction data has helped BBVA develop a real-time picture of how Spain is reacting from both Covid-19 and the resulting economic interventions. The study is an excellent example of how useful transaction-level big data can be for offering quantifiable analysis of important, time-sensitive decisions - especially during a crisis.

Working with high-volume highly-granular data may well be an important adjunct, or indeed replacement, for other more traditional data sets. Using information of this sort throws up a range of questions around security and data privacy, moral hazard and comparability. In a regulatory context (and for that matter, inside the enterprise) many of these kinds of efforts will be made easier with the imminent release of xBRL-CSV, part of the modernising Open Information Model (OIM). xBRL-CSV will provide the benefits of taxonomy-backed structured data combined with the exceptionally efficient CSV format, in order to effectively handle extremely large XBRL data sets.

Read more and access the study here.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 11:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aThe macroeconomic effects of Covid-19 in Ireland - Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery
PU
07:50aESCHOLAR : Names New Chief Executive Officer
PR
07:49aKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces April 2020 Distribution
AQ
07:47aBritain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
RE
07:47aAPPLE : Goldman predicts 36% drop in iPhone shipment, says time to sell Apple shares
RE
07:46aLINDAB INTERNATIONAL PUBL : The Nomination Committee proposes unchanged Board fees in Lindab
AQ
07:41aSTATE STREET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:41aNETMORE PUBL : Georg Tsaros assumes the role of COO for Netmore Group AB (publ) and as head of the subsidiary Bredbandsson AB
AQ
07:40aThe Stars Group says first-quarter revenue a record, up 27 per cent
AQ
07:37aHarmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group