Tracking Financial Performance of Businesses by Establishing Control Points: A Price Forecasting Analysis by SpendEdge – Request a Free Demo Today!

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest price
forecasting engagement for a soybean oil manufacturer. The study
offers a complete analysis of challenges faced by a soybean oil
manufacturer in the market due to the changing pricing trends. It also
offers a comprehensive view of how experts at SpendEdge helped the
manufacturer enhance their procurement efficiency and business
productivity.
Price forecasting engagement for a soybean oil manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Despite the increasing production of soybean oil in the last
decade, the pressure on soybean oil manufacturers has increased
tremendously. Therefore, to sustain profitability, they are focusing on
mitigating challenges arising from insufficient production and storage
capacities, managing transportation and logistics processes effectively,
and fluctuating soybean oil prices. Such challenges have
compelled manufacturers to devise an effective price forecasting
model that can offer detailed insights into the price variations in the
market.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Price
forecasting solutions are crucial for businesses to focus on pricing
strategies and driving organizational value by analyzing prices for
diverse categories."
The Business Problem: The
client is one of the leading soybean oil manufacturers that
exports soybean oil to 40 different countries across the world.
The company specializes in various operations such as oil palm
cultivation, oilseeds crushing, oleochemicals, specialty fats to grains
processing and merchandising. Continuous price fluctuations in the
market due to supply and demand issues were making it challenging for
the client to address the changing pricing trends and were
resulting in revenue losses for the company. Therefore, they approached
SpendEdge to leverage their expertise in offering a price forecasting
engagement. With the aid of this engagement, the client wanted to
enhance their category expertise and understanding across all critical
areas of the supply network. They also wanted to devise a price
forecasting model to lower inventory costs, improve cash turnover
cycles, and respond quickly to pricing trends.
Commodity price fluctuations can hinder the growth of businesses
by making it difficult for leaders to set prices that can drive better
profits. Talk
to our experts to know how our price forecasting
solution can help you address such issues by setting up right prices.
The Solution Offered: SpendEdge’s
expertise helped the soybean oil manufacturer to devise an
effective price forecasting model. Our experts adopted a
comprehensive price forecasting methodology and developed a key
list of commodities to analyze data based on the company's pricing
history. This helped the client to address price fluctuations and
predict commodity costs while enhancing their pricing decisions.
Moreover, the price forecasting model enhanced their procurement
efficiency and business productivity by empowering the soybean oil
manufacturer to establish control points within the business and track
their financial performance.
Not complying with the changing price trends can impact sales
volume of companies and lead to heavy revenue losses. Request
a free proposal and know how you can better predict
soybean oil price dynamism and formulate a better price forecasting
model.
SpendEdge’s business price forecasting model
helped the client to:
-
Enhance business productivity.
-
Track financial performance of the business by creating control points.
-

commodity costs? Request a free demo and know how SpendEdge’s price
forecasting analysis can help you achieve this.
SpendEdge’s business price forecasting model
also offered predictive insights on:







