Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tracking Financial Performance of Businesses by Establishing Control Points: A Price Forecasting Analysis by SpendEdge – Request a Free Demo Today!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 11:50am EST

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest price forecasting engagement for a soybean oil manufacturer. The study offers a complete analysis of challenges faced by a soybean oil manufacturer in the market due to the changing pricing trends. It also offers a comprehensive view of how experts at SpendEdge helped the manufacturer enhance their procurement efficiency and business productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005337/en/

Price forecasting engagement for a soybean oil manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Price forecasting engagement for a soybean oil manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Despite the increasing production of soybean oil in the last decade, the pressure on soybean oil manufacturers has increased tremendously. Therefore, to sustain profitability, they are focusing on mitigating challenges arising from insufficient production and storage capacities, managing transportation and logistics processes effectively, and fluctuating soybean oil prices. Such challenges have compelled manufacturers to devise an effective price forecasting model that can offer detailed insights into the price variations in the market.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge,Price forecasting solutions are crucial for businesses to focus on pricing strategies and driving organizational value by analyzing prices for diverse categories."

The Business Problem: The client is one of the leading soybean oil manufacturers that exports soybean oil to 40 different countries across the world. The company specializes in various operations such as oil palm cultivation, oilseeds crushing, oleochemicals, specialty fats to grains processing and merchandising. Continuous price fluctuations in the market due to supply and demand issues were making it challenging for the client to address the changing pricing trends and were resulting in revenue losses for the company. Therefore, they approached SpendEdge to leverage their expertise in offering a price forecasting engagement. With the aid of this engagement, the client wanted to enhance their category expertise and understanding across all critical areas of the supply network. They also wanted to devise a price forecasting model to lower inventory costs, improve cash turnover cycles, and respond quickly to pricing trends.

Commodity price fluctuations can hinder the growth of businesses by making it difficult for leaders to set prices that can drive better profits. Talk to our experts to know how our price forecasting solution can help you address such issues by setting up right prices.

The Solution Offered: SpendEdge’s expertise helped the soybean oil manufacturer to devise an effective price forecasting model. Our experts adopted a comprehensive price forecasting methodology and developed a key list of commodities to analyze data based on the company's pricing history. This helped the client to address price fluctuations and predict commodity costs while enhancing their pricing decisions. Moreover, the price forecasting model enhanced their procurement efficiency and business productivity by empowering the soybean oil manufacturer to establish control points within the business and track their financial performance.

Not complying with the changing price trends can impact sales volume of companies and lead to heavy revenue losses. Request a free proposal and know how you can better predict soybean oil price dynamism and formulate a better price forecasting model.

SpendEdge’s business price forecasting model helped the client to:

  • Enhance business productivity.
  • Track financial performance of the business by creating control points.
  • Want to develop a price forecasting model that accurately predicts commodity costs? Request a free demo and know how SpendEdge’s price forecasting analysis can help you achieve this.

SpendEdge’s business price forecasting model also offered predictive insights on:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pSYNIVERSE : Names Michael Clifton to Board of Directors
BU
12:05pOENEO : Strong growth in q3 2018-2019 of 15.6% - confirmation of the positive momentum in closures and catch-up in winemaking
AN
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:04pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:04pIQE : SMARTCymru Project Awarded to the Compound Semiconductor Centre for Vertical Gallium Nitride Device Development
PU
12:03pSOPRA STERIA GROUP : Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares from November 12th to November 16th 2018
BU
12:03p34th Annual Securian Financial Winter Run is Saturday, January 26
BU
12:02pGIANT : UAE's Safestway supermarket brand sold
AQ
12:02pVermin Threaten Vehicles This Winter
BU
12:01pVICAT : announces the closing of the Ciplan acquisition in Brazil
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
3DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
4Oil rises as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.