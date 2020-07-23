Tracking SDG 7: Navigating Global Energy Access Data in 3D

Click here to navigate the Tracking SDG 7 access data in 3D.
With just 10 years left to reach the Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030, global efforts must be redoubled, particularly in Africa, or the world will fall short of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable, and modern energy.
According to the 2020 Tracking SDG 7 report, significant progress had been made, including a notable reduction in the number of people worldwide lacking access to electricity, strong uptake of renewable energy for electricity generation, and improvements in energy efficiency. Despite these advances, global efforts remain insufficient to reach the key targets of SDG 7 by 2030.
Navigate through the 3D visualization to see global progress and where growth in electricity access is needed the most to provide universal access.
Navigating instructions:
-
To move to the next slide or back slides, use buttons on the bottom right of the screen.
-
At each stop, click and drag using the mouse to move left, right, up and down. To use your keyboard for navigation please use the below keys for each movement:
W - Zoom In
S - Zoom Out
D - Left
A - Right
R - Down
F - Up
-
To see more information, hover over the data points represented by dots.
-
On the narrated flow it begins playing on the second stop and can be stopped by pressing the 'stop narration' button in the bottom right hand corner.
Disclaimer
