Tracking SDG 7: Navigating Global Energy Access Data in 3D

Click here to navigate the Tracking SDG 7 access data in 3D.

With just 10 years left to reach the Sustainable Development Goal 7 by 2030, global efforts must be redoubled, particularly in Africa, or the world will fall short of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable, and modern energy.

According to the 2020 Tracking SDG 7 report, significant progress had been made, including a notable reduction in the number of people worldwide lacking access to electricity, strong uptake of renewable energy for electricity generation, and improvements in energy efficiency. Despite these advances, global efforts remain insufficient to reach the key targets of SDG 7 by 2030.

Navigate through the 3D visualization to see global progress and where growth in electricity access is needed the most to provide universal access.

Navigating instructions: