Trackonomy Receives Technology Pioneer Award from World Economic Forum

Trackonomy Systems, Inc., the Silicon Valley, California-based technology and solutions company with a breakthrough platform focused on enabling true end-to-end visibility and control across fragmented global supply chains, driving towards an era of autonomous shipments, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005720/en/

Trackonomy Global Logistics (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to welcome Trackonomy to this year’s innovative class of technology pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Trackonomy developed a set of very novel technologies to help transform logistics. We see great potential for Trackonomy to help shape solutions to major global challenges.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

“It’s an honor to receive such a prestigious award as Technology Pioneer from the World Economic Forum,” said Dr. Erik Volkerink, CEO of Trackonomy. “It is a confirmation that our platform is among the most unique technologies in the world and can improve the lives of many people.”

Trackonomy is offering the holy-grail of global logistics: end-to-end supply-chain visibility without any infrastructure investments. The solution enables real interoperability of disparate networks and offers ground truth across various supply chain participants, mitigating or solving common global problems like safety and spoilage of food and drugs, errors with critical shipments like organ transports, counterfeiting and theft of goods, or proving ethical sourcing. Beyond logistics, its platform enables rapid & ultra low-cost deployment of industrial digital transformation initiatives. The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Dr. Erik Volkerink will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

About Trackonomy: Trackonomy is a technology and solutions company with a breakthrough platform focused on enabling true end-to-end visibility and control across fragmented global supply chains driving towards an era of autonomous shipments across transportation, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, safety and security markets as well as logistics service providers. Trackonomy is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. (http://www.trackonomysystems.com)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005720/en/