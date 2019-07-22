Log in
TractManager : to Provide Negotiation Services to Montana Hospital Association Ventures Members

07/22/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Negotiation Guidance Ensures Members Receive Optimal Pricing on Purchases, Services, and Warranty Agreements

TractManager and Montana Hospital Association (MHA) Ventures have entered into an agreement whereby TractManager will provide negotiation guidance on capital equipment and IT purchases, service and warranty agreements, and purchased services. Negotiation guidance is available to all 84 MHA members. Members range from small critical-access hospitals providing primary care services in Montana’s rural communities to large tertiary-care hospitals.

“TractManager’s professional negotiation services will be available in August 2019 to members of MHA Ventures,” said Rich Rasmussen, President and CEO of MHA. “This new relationship will help ensure MHA members receive the nation’s best pricing while offering compelling value and individualized customer service.”

The agreement with TractManager will give MHA members access to:

  • Sourcing Optimization Service – a pay-for-performance service that reduces capital equipment acquisition costs, streamlines workflow, and supports data-driven purchases. Using price benchmarking and capital quote reviews with evidence-based financial information, this service enables healthcare organizations to make better purchasing decisions.
  • Service Contract Consolidation – an analysis of existing service contracts focused on reducing ongoing operational costs. Comparison of current costs with best available in the TractManager Price Paid Database; consolidation of contracts with same vendors; and standardization of contract dates, terms, and conditions deliver a more cost-effective approach.
  • Medical Equipment Planning – True end-to-end Medical Equipment Planning services for an array of construction projects. From procurement, to contract and pricing negotiation, through installation and activation, TractManager can assist with all design phases of a project — streamlining project planning from conception through construction.
  • Onsite Capital Resource – An on-site employee to facilitate all stages of the capital equipment process — from design to activation. Clients can obtain financial analysis/ROI, competitive sourcing, quote/contract negotiations, standardization support, owner representation, and other services.
  • Purchased Services Solution – Intelligent spend management is the foundation of a hospital’s purchased services program. A combination of software, data, and services, TractManager’s Purchased Services Solution empowers clients to strategically target and capitalize on savings opportunities that have historically been neglected.

William Donato, General Manager of TractManager’s MD Buyline division, said the agreement highlights MHA’s motivation to use innovative technology to solve business needs. “This positions MHA Ventures to bring even more value to its members in their quest to control costs and deliver the highest-quality services to their patients,” Donato said.

About TractManager

TractManager’s healthcare-specific application suite serves three out of five U.S. hospitals. Serving the healthcare industry with integrity for more than 30 years, TractManager is the first mover in strategic sourcing, enterprise contract lifecycle management, and evidence-based data. The company’s more than 450 highly skilled and experienced professionals, operating out of eight offices across the country, help clients to improve cash flows by reducing their capital and nonlabor costs and to conform their contract, policy, and procedure management to meet regulatory requirements. For more information, visit tractmanager.com.


© Business Wire 2019
