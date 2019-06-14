Tracy Hills Now Selling & Lennar Model Opening This Saturday, June 15th

TRACY, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exceptional community of Tracy Hills, the Bay Area’s newest and highly sought-after master-planned community nestled among the beautiful foothills of southwest Tracy, is now selling and the newest village, Pearl by Lennar, is celebrating its Model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 15th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Offering a selection of single-level and two-story model homes from award-winning homebuilders Lennar, Meritage Homes and Shea Homes, Tracy Hills includes uniquely inspired villages that promise home shoppers plenty to love.

Currently, Lennar offers a total of 4 different villages within Tracy Hills: Amber, Larimar, Opal and Pearl, each featuring a total of 16 single-level and two-story floorplans offering up to 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in approximately 2,173 to 4,100 square feet. Prices for Lennar at Tracy Hills begin in the $500,000’s to the low $600,000’s.

Vantage at Tracy Hills by Meritage Homes includes 4 floorplans with 3 two-story models offering up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in approximately 2,155 to 2,648 square feet. Prices at Vantage begin in the mid $500,000’s.

Vente at Tracy Hills by Shea Homes features 3 single-level and two-story floorplans featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 baths in approximately 2,522 to 3,451 square feet. Prices at Vente begin in the low $600,000’s.

Outdoors, residents enjoy an expansive network of walking trails that connect the villages, 180 acres of open space and more than 3,500 acres of land devoted to habitat preserve. Even with a location so close to nature, Tracy Hills is conveniently located within 3 miles to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) station, offering connections to major employment hubs and job centers in the Tri-Valley and Silicon Valley areas.

In addition, Tracy Hills families are part of a smart, WiFi-connected, approx. 5,411-acre community with nearly 45 acres dedicated to neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks and a community clubhouse and pool. Approximately 42 acres are devoted exclusively towards several new school sites within the Jefferson School District, including the future K-8 Corral Hollow Elementary School in this first phase.

Integral Communities is a diversified real estate company built on over 150 years of combined experience. With a keen focus on innovative strategy, creative design and proven expertise, Integral Communities works for the betterment of communities in which we work. Our portfolio includes an array of master planned communities, apartment communities and mixed-use development in the West. For more information regarding Integral Communities, please visit www.integralcommunities.com .

To learn more, visit www.TracyHillsLife.com for more information about the three homebuilders. Tracy Hills is located adjacent to Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy, California.

Contact:

Randy Carver

Tracy Hills

Randy@kovachmarketing.com

714-335-9646

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbe3cb17-a79c-4fc4-bb2d-88bb48381642

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59a7bdfa-1723-4439-802f-8f24810871c0