Tracy Hills Preview Opening Saturday, March 16th in Tracy

TRACY, Calif., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to join the celebration as Tracy Hills, the Bay Area’s Newest Master-Planned community in the rolling foothills of southwest Tracy will be hosting a special Preview Opening on Saturday, March 16th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Enjoy festive music, sample delicious cuisine from on-site food trucks, participate in kid-friendly activities, and preview floor plans and architectural renderings from award-winning home builders Lennar, Meritage Homes and Shea Homes. The first phase at Tracy Hills will eventually include a total of approximately 1,100 homes in eight unique villages.

Meritage Homes will have decorated model homes to tour for Vantage at Tracy Hills, which includes 4 floorplans offering 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 3.5 baths in approximately 2,155 to 2,648 square feet.

Shea Homes will have a Sales Information trailer on site with floor plans and architectural renderings as well as hard hat tours for Vente at Tracy Hills. Vente will feature 3 single-level and two-story floorplans, 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths in approximately 2,522 to 3,451 square feet.

Lennar will also have a Sales Information trailer on site with floor plans and architectural renderings for four different villages within Tracy Hills: Amber, Larimar, Opal and Pearl. These four villages will feature a total of 16 single-level and two-story floorplans with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4.5 baths in approximately 2,173 to 3,599 square feet.

Food lovers will certainly appreciate the variety offered by Steel Smokin BBQ, Street Steam Bunz, Haley McNicoll’s Celtic-American Eatery, and izzyA’s Frozen Ice Cream Custard. This family-friendly event will also feature face painters, balloon artists and a walk-around magician to entertain younger attendees. Plus, since no party is complete without music, home shoppers will enjoy bands playing classic jazz and New Orleans-style Dixieland tunes, as well as traditional Kentucky bluegrass.

In addition, home shoppers can learn more about this smart, WiFi-connected, approx. 5,411-acre community with approx. 45 acres devoted to neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks, and a community clubhouse and pool. Approximately 42 acres will be devoted exclusively towards several new school sites within the Jefferson School District, including the future K-8 Corral Hollow Elementary School in this first phase.

Nature lovers will appreciate an extensive network of walking trails connecting the villages, 180 acres of open space, and over 3,500 acres devoted to habitat preserve. Even with a location so close to nature, Tracy Hills will be conveniently located within 3 miles to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) station, offering connections to major employment hubs and job centers in the Tri-Valley and Silicon Valley areas.

Integral Communities creates new opportunities from underutilized or undeveloped parcels of land through value-added land planning. Integral's focus, strategy and expertise create and provide excellent value- added ownership and development opportunities for the company and its partners. This unique philosophy and ethic keeps Integral among the leading diversified real estate development companies in the West. Integral is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, with regional offices in Encinitas, CA and Danville, CA. For more information regarding Integral Communities and its master-planned communities, apartment communities, infill and mixed-use developments, please visit www.integralcommunities.com .

Tracy Hills is located adjacent to Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy, California. For directions and more information about the Tracy Hills Preview Opening, visit http://www.TracyHillsLife.com .

