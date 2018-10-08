Tracy Tynan Joins CIT as Director of Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems

Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) today announced that it has hired Tracy Tynan as the new Director of the Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems. Tynan joins CIT with more than 15 years of economic and community development experience in Virginia. In this role, Tynan’s main focus will be to increase collaboration and communication among the various entities engaged with unmanned systems across the Commonwealth, with the goal of growing unmanned systems economic activity and benefit in Virginia. Tynan has forged numerous strategic relationships within the aerospace community, and has a first-hand understanding of the issues and challenges of growing such an important industry in Virginia.





Before joining CIT, Tynan served as Project Manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) Business Investment Group, where she was the primary contact for the unmanned systems and aerospace sectors as well as many highly visible corporate headquarters relocation and expansion projects. Prior to the VEDP, Tynan served as Vice President of Business investments at the Greater Richmond partnership. Previously, Tynan held positions in the commercial aviation sector, including Sales and Marketing Manager for Japan’s All Nippon Airways after their inaugural U.S.A. flight service from Tokyo to Washington D.C. Her background also includes entrepreneurial experience as part of the start-up teams at People Express, Presidential, and Jet Aspen airlines. Tynan earned her B.S. in Education from the University of Virginia.

“I am thrilled to take on this role with CIT, and to play an important part in creating a much needed, centralized hub for the resources and information that is available to the unmanned systems community,” said Tynan. “In addition to advocacy, our focus for the Virginia Center for Unmanned Systems will be to serve as a clearinghouse and coordination point for related information, assets, and programs throughout the Commonwealth.”

The UAV industry requires a large variety of resources for development, testing, and applications. Virginia is uniquely positioned to provide ideal conditions and locations for the land, maritime, and aerial unmanned systems industry and our universities and research centers continue to improve with programs designed to match the skills and expertise needed by all types of employers. In October, CIT will launch a benchmark study to establish a base line of unmanned systems companies within the Commonwealth, including the services and products they provide. With Tynan’s leadership, these initiatives will help position Virginia as a national leader in what is a growing multi-billion-dollar industry.

“CIT is excited to welcome Tracy to the unmanned systems team. Her track record for driving growth in Virginia’s economy, as well as her relationship building experience in the aerospace community makes her a great fit for this role,” said Ed Albrigo, President and CEO of CIT. “We look forward to her contributions, and seeing the Center continue to bring leaders in both cyber security and UAV industries together to ensure that Virginia’s future of unmanned systems will promote collaboration with businesses, investors, universities, entrepreneurs, and government organizations to build a world class ecosystem that will create opportunities for every region of the Commonwealth.”

For more information about the Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/.

About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), a nonprofit corporation, has been Virginia’s primary driver of innovation and entrepreneurship since 1985. CIT accelerates the next generation of technology and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development and revenue generation services. To facilitate national innovation leadership and accelerate the rate of technology adoption, CIT creates partnerships between innovative technology start-up companies and advanced technology consumers. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. To learn more, please visit www.cit.org. You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Kevin May Center for Innovative Technology 7036893064 kevin.may@cit.org